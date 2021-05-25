Taylor Swift To Be Honored At This Year’s Annual Meeting Of The National Music Publishers’ Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CelebrityAccess) – The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) plans to honor recording artist Taylor Swift with its Songwriter Icon Award during the organization’s annual meeting on June 9th.

Swift has racked up an impressive collection of accomplishments over the course of a relatively short career, including 11 Grammy Awards, making Swift one of only four artists in history to win three Grammy Album of the Year awards and the first female to do so.

She’s also earned 76 NMPA Songwriting Gold & Platinum Awards and developed a reputation as a fierce advocate on behalf of music creators in the wake of her battle over control of her copyrights with her former label Big Machine.

“Taylor Swift has had an unprecedented year of success. She gave the world incredible songwriting when they needed it most and she continues to rewrite the rulebook when it comes to her career. She has always identified as a songwriter first, and in doing so inspired and elevated countless other creators. Her advocacy has lifted the entire creative community, and she has done it at great cost and risk to her own career. The risks paid off, not just for her but for our entire industry, and there is no one more deserving of our Icon award,” said NMPA President & CEO David Israelite.

The June 9th Annual Meeting will also feature Bill Simmons, who will join David Israelite for a keynote Q&A, covering the development of podcasting.

This year’s NMPA Industry Legacy Award will be presented to Country Music Association (CMA) CEO Sarah Trahern, who will be recognized for her leadership and advocacy for country music.

Other speakers lined up for the Annual Meeting include Congressman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) will receive this year’s NMPA President’s Award for his work to protect songwriters and music publishers. Nadler will be recognized for his assistance in bringing the Music Modernization Act out of the house and for his advocacy for music in his home district.

The program for 2021 will also feature special tributes from Luke Bryan and Sara Bareilles as well as up-and-coming talent Priscilla Block. Other segments include a Meet the (Music) Press roundtable and spotlights on industry luminaries and milestones. The annual State of the Industry speech will examine new publishing industry data from the past year and offer a roadmap for the future.

“This is our most exciting Annual Meeting yet, and we are happy that though we cannot be in-person this year, the virtual program will allow the show to be more widely available. We look forward to ‘seeing’ you there.”