Triller Expands Licensing Deal With UMG

(CelebrityAccess) — Triller, the AI-powered short form video platform announced it has sealed a deal with Universal Music Group that includes expanded worldwide licensing agreements for both recorded music and publishing.

Under the terms of the agreement, content creators on Triller will have access to UMG’s full catalog of recorded music, as well as well as the songwriters and catalogs represented by Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) for use in videos created for Triller.

“We are pleased to announce our renewed agreement with UMG and our new pact with UMPG. Triller has become one of the most important platforms in music today, and these agreements ensure that artists and songwriters across Universal Music Group have full access to the global Triller ecosystem,” said Triller Chair Bobby Sarnevesht.

“We’re pleased to have a deal with Triller that embraces the importance of compensating our artists, especially given the tremendous value music generates across their platform. With this agreement, UMG continues to expand the universe of licensed social media platforms that allow fans to legitimately create and share content, while also growing an important new source of revenue for our artists,” UMG’s Executive Vice President, Digital Business Development & Strategy, Jonathan Dworkin said.

Triller has been downloaded more than 300 million times since it launched with celebrities such as Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem using the app to create their own music videos.