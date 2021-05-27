Insomniac Adds A Second Day To Its Day Trip Festival

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As the live industry ramps up for a post coronavirus return, EDM events producer Insomniac Events revealed the lineup for the inaugural Day Trip festival and announced the event was expanding to two days t.

Now set for July 3rd and 4th, the festival will move from original home of Academy LA in Hollywood to Berth 46 at the LA Waterfront where it will feature more than 40 artists performing across multiple festival stages.

The lineup for the fest includes a live performance from the Canadian Funk Lords Chromeo, Higher Ground head-honcho Diplo, French house pioneer Tchami, chart-topping Insomniac Records artist John Summit, melodic house innovators Artbat, a slew of exclusive b2b collaborations, including Tchami b2b Wax Motif, Lee Foss b2b John Summit, Dombresky b2b Noizu, and respected veterans from the scene, including Doc Martin, Nic Fanciulli, Marshall Jefferson, Justin Martin and Gene Farris.

The lineup also includes some of the most recognized female artists in EDM, including Nora En Pure, Sofi Tukker, VNSSA, J. Worra, LP Giobbi, Lauren Lane, Nala, and Honeyluv.

In addition to music, Insomniac is trying to bring the backyard pool party vibe to the festival and the event will feature a retro-inspired photo ops, a specially curated menu of craft cocktails, some of Los Angeles’s favorite food trucks, along with an evening fireworks displays over the Pacific Ocean.

The full lineup for Day Trip

AC Slater

Adam Auburn

Artbat

Chromeo Live

Claptone

Diplo

Doc Martin

Dombresky

Dombresky b2b Noizu

Gene Farris

Hint of Lavender

Honeyluv

J. Worra

John Summit

Justin Martin

Lauren Lane

Lee Foss b2b John Summit

Louie Vega

LP Giobbi

AC Slater

Luke Andy

Marshall Jefferson

Matroda

Meduza

Nala

Nic Fanciulli

Noizu

Nora En Pure

Offaiah

Omnom

Sidepiece

Sofi Tukker (DJ Set)

Tchami

Tchami b2b Wax Motif

Vintage Culture

VNSSA

Westend

Yolanda Be Cool