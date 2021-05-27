Insomniac Adds A Second Day To Its Day Trip Festival

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As the live industry ramps up for a post coronavirus return, EDM events producer Insomniac Events revealed the lineup for the inaugural Day Trip festival and announced the event was expanding to two days t.
Now set for July 3rd and 4th, the festival will move from original home of Academy LA in Hollywood to Berth 46 at the LA Waterfront where it will feature more than 40 artists performing across multiple festival stages.
The lineup for the fest includes a live performance from the Canadian Funk Lords Chromeo, Higher Ground head-honcho Diplo, French house pioneer Tchami, chart-topping Insomniac Records artist John Summit, melodic house innovators Artbat, a slew of exclusive b2b collaborations, including Tchami b2b Wax Motif, Lee Foss b2b John Summit, Dombresky b2b Noizu, and respected veterans from the scene, including Doc Martin, Nic Fanciulli, Marshall Jefferson, Justin Martin and Gene Farris.
The lineup also includes some of the most recognized female artists in EDM, including Nora En Pure, Sofi Tukker, VNSSA, J. Worra, LP Giobbi, Lauren Lane, Nala, and Honeyluv.
In addition to music, Insomniac is trying to bring the backyard pool party vibe to the festival and the event will feature a retro-inspired photo ops, a specially curated menu of craft cocktails, some of Los Angeles’s favorite food trucks, along with an evening fireworks displays over the Pacific Ocean.
The full lineup for Day Trip
AC Slater
Adam Auburn
Artbat
Chromeo Live
Claptone
Diplo
Doc Martin
Dombresky
Dombresky b2b Noizu
Gene Farris
Hint of Lavender
Honeyluv
J. Worra
John Summit
Justin Martin
Lauren Lane
Lee Foss b2b John Summit
Louie Vega
LP Giobbi
Luke Andy
Marshall Jefferson
Matroda
Meduza
Nala
Nic Fanciulli
Noizu
Nora En Pure
Offaiah
Omnom
Sidepiece
Sofi Tukker (DJ Set)
Tchami
Tchami b2b Wax Motif
Vintage Culture
VNSSA
Westend
Yolanda Be Cool