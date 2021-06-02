TikTok Radio Could Mean A Broader Audience For New Artists

(Hypebot) – TikTok’s plan to launch TikTok Radio this summer – in conjunction with Sirius XM/Pandora – could be good news for up and coming artists, who have historically benefited from TikTok’s short-form, creator-first format.

Artists are constantly looking for new ways to break out and increasingly that’s coming from TikTok. The platform makes it easier than most in that all you need is a short clip rather than a long video, and it’s also very active in promoting creators that begin to gain some traction. That ability is now increased with the upcoming launch of TikTok Radio in conjunction with Sirius XM and its Pandora subsidiary.

It looks like the channel is going live this summer and will be available in vehicles and as a streaming channel on the SiriusXM App, desktop, and all connected devices. The focus will be strictly on promoting up and coming talent. According to SiriusXM, the channel is designed as a radio version of TikTok’s “For You” page, and will feature content from creators on the platform.

Pandora is taking that to the next level by launching a TikTok Tastemakers series, which is a number of hosted playlists featuring TikTok creators who will not only play their favorite songs but add additional commentary as well.

15 Seconds Is The New Song

As stated above, one of the most interesting aspects of TikTok is that an artist doesn’t need to even upload a full music video to gain traction with an audience. As a result, creators can just come up with a series of great hooks and become popular from that. Songs are reduced to clips, which turns the entire producer/songwriter paradigm on its head. That said, most music artists still prefer to think in terms of full songs even though most of them are now shorter and don’t necessarily take a traditional song form. This allows for tunes to more easily fit into the short attention span afforded by the platform.

TikTok Radio will give artists another outlet to gain a wider acceptance from many who never even use TikTok. Let’s face it, up and coming artists need all the help they can get.