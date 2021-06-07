Snoop Dogg Joins Def Jam In A Senior A&R Role

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Def Jam announced that Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., better known as the legendary hip-hop artist and Entrepeneur Snoop Dogg, is joining the label in the newly created role of Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant.

With a focus on A&R and creative development, Snoop will serve as a senior strategic advisor, based in Def Jam’s Los Angeles offices and reporting to Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston.

“We’re thrilled that the one and only Snoop Dogg is bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam,” noted Sir Lucian Grainge.

Nominated for 20 Grammys, and with album sales of more than 30 million albums over the course of his career, Snoop Dogg is one of the most recognized names in modern hip-hop.

As well, he’s parlayed his talents into a career as a media personality and has served as an executive producer on shows such as Netflix’s Coach Snoop, GGN: Double G News and the TNT game show Joker’s Wild, which he also hosted.

He’s also ventured into a number of ancillary businesses, including lifestyle, food/beverage, and cannabis industries.