YouTube Makes All Uploaded Music Available For Shorts And Not Everyone Is Happy

(Hypebot) — YouTube will make all uploaded music available to Shorts creators, as the TikTok-like platform expands to more countries.

YouTube announced the music feature last month, but now tells The Verge it will be part of today’s Shorts launch in the UK, Canada, and Latin American countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela.

The YouTube Shorts music sampling tool will also roll out in the US in the coming weeks.

“This is stealing”

Not everyone is happy about the move calling ability to slice and dice any content uploaded to YouTube in a Shorts video “stealing.”

Despite this, YouTube to Shorts audio sampling will be opt-out rather than opt-in. In other words, creators will have to hand-label which videos they don’t want to be used in Shorts.

Last month YouTube announced plans to pay out $100 million to encourage creators.

