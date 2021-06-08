UTA Opens Their New Nashville Headquarters

NASHVILLE , TN (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the official opening of their brand new headquarters in Nashville.

Located on the site of the former Carnegie Library in downtown Nashville, UTA’s new headquarters was designed by award-winning firm HASTINGS Architecture, retaining architectural features of the original, such as the original book drop, while adding modern amenities and a contemporary design aesthetic.

The multi-level office complex also includes a state-of-the-art performance space and a rooftop deck which can be used to host outdoor parties and events.

The new headquarters will house UTA’s operation in Music City that has grown with the addition of key agent hires such as Jeffrey Hasson, Jenny DeLoach, Brett Saliba, Matt Korn and Emily Wright.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to our new Nashville headquarters and bring new life to this historic space that will now serve as a gathering place for colleagues, artists and storytellers across the community,” said David Zedeck, Partner and Co-Head of Worldwide Music. “Nashville’s music roots run deep and these new offices are meant to reflect UTA’s commitment to sharing this city’s powerful creativity with the world.”