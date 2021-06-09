Beatport Announces A New Mobile App And A Brand Refurb

(CelebrityAccess) — Beatport, the electronic music retailer for DJs and producers announced the launch of a new mobile iOS app that will help working DJs to manage their online music libraries.

The new mobile app, which is already available on the app store, will allow a DJ to integrate their existing playlists and music libraries with leading DJ software and hardware, allowing them to create performance ready playlists transition them directly into their native environments at gigs.

“Over the last two years we have been relentless in our mission to develop products that empower our customers,” said Beatport CEO Robb McDaniels. “Beatport LINK is the centerpiece of our strategy to give our customers the ability to stream the richest collection of electronic music available anywhere. This new mobile app is an important extension of the LINK platform, giving DJs the ability to discover new music, assemble and perfect performance-ready setlists and transition them directly into their native environments. It’s a hugely powerful tool that our customers have been asking for and one which we think they are going to love.”

The app is the final major piece of Beatport’s LINK ecosystem, which has included several DJ software integrations and the lunch of a DJ web app earlier this year. The subscription Link service allows customers to access all of the new tools, the company said.

The new app comes as Beatport reveals a major rebranding of their company, replete with a new logo which drew its inspiration from a vinyl record on a turntable.

This is the first brand redesign for Beatport since the dark days of 2012.

“Beatport has always stood at the intersection of creativity and performance, and nothing epitomizes our future direction as this new mobile app, the crown jewel in our LINK ecosystem,” said Jonas Tempel, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Beatport. “We felt at this moment in our history, it was important to reflect our position as an innovation leader in our space with a refreshed brand identity. Working with Kurppa Hosk on the initial design, our in-house design teams brought the new logo to life.”