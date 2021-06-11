Talent Agency MN2S Begins Accepting Crypto For Bookings

(CelebrityAccess) — Talent agency MN2S announced they have begun to accept several popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as payment for represented artists’ services.

According to the company, the cryptocurrencies can be used for music artist bookings, brand partnerships, PR, social media management, NFT/merchandising and live-streaming services.

A statement from MN2S said the company pivoted to crypto due to the increasing relevance of cryptocurrency of blockchain technology and the rise of popularity in non-fungible token offerings.

“We’re thrilled to be first talent agency to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for our services. It’s becoming evident that crypto and blockchain technologies have huge potential to transform every sector of our economy, and the music and talent industries are no exception to that. We warmly welcome the new opportunities that they offer artists, celebrities and brands,” said MN2S CEO Sharron Elkabas.

The option to pay talent fees with cryptocurrency is subject to approval of any talent involved.