MusiCares Offers $2M In New COVID Relief For Musicians, Music Industry Professionals

(Hypebot) — MusiCares has added a final round of funding for its COVID-19 Relief effort helping musicians and music industry professionals.

Since March 2020, MusiCares has distributed 25 million to more than 34,000 music professionals in need. This effort continues with another $2 million raised during Music on a Mission that will be directly distributed to 2,000 eligible applicants.

“The pandemic has been devastating to musicians, tour managers, stage crews, and so many others that are involved in making music happen. We heard from our community that many are experiencing elevated levels of depression, financial insecurity and low levels of confidence that they could pay for basic living expenses during the pandemic,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “It is encouraging to know that music people turned to MusiCares in their time of need and we hope they continue to do so as we reacclimate post-pandemic.”

“As it’s often said in our biz, ‘the show must go on,’” said one MusiCares grant recipient. “Thank you for all that you did during this most difficult of years to sustain a vital forum for artists, live music and community, and for supporting me through your COVID-19 Relief program. Besides being much needed good news, it was a great encouragement and inspired me to stay creative and courageous.”

Those in need can apply at musicaresrelief@musicares.org or visit https://covid-19-relief.recordingacademy.com/ .

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is also the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor at the Berklee College Of Music online.