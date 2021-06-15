ASM Global Extends Its Partnership With Ticketmaster

(CelebrityAccess) –ASM Global, the venue management giant formed by a merger between AEG Facilities and SMG Worldwide, announced it has extended its relationship with Ticketmaster for their inventory of North American stadiums, arenas, convention centers and performing arts facilities.

As part of their expanded agreement, ASM Global will enable Ticketmaster to conduct ticket sales for their corporate parent Live Nation’s promoted shows at ASM Global venues throughout North America.

As well, the deal will leverage Ticketmaster’s digital ticket technology for the more than 8 million fans that come to ASM’s venues in the U.S. and Canada each year.

The deal will also see ASM Global integrate Ticketmaster’s Live Analytics dashboard, bringing the technology to bear on ticketing, merch, food and beverage and fan engagement activities at participating venues.

“With amazing content in all of our venues as a powerful foundation, we continue to discover imaginative new methods that leverage breakthrough technologies to create unparalleled consumer journeys including innovative food and beverage and premium VIP treatment for fans. Aligning with industry leaders like Ticketmaster is a critical component in providing millions of people with the most seamless and secure live experiences,” said ASM Global President & CEO Ron Bension.

“We are committed to helping ASM deliver world-class events where the ticketing process elevates the entire fan experience,” added Mark Yovich, president, Ticketmaster. “Like Ticketmaster, ASM cares deeply about the customer journey and the value of building strong relationships with fans from the moment they purchase a ticket to well after the event ends.”