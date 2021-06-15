Demi Lovato Signs With UTA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the signing of recording artist, author, and mental health advocate Demi Lovato for representation in all areas of their career.

Lovato has been enjoying a successful year so far in 2021, with their seventh studio album Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, landing at #1 on the Billboard 200, propelled by the ballad “Anyone” which Lovato debuted at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Lovato followed the album with the release of the four-part documentary series from YouTube Originals and director Michael D. Ratner entitled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil at SxSW. The documentary provides her fans with an intimate look at Lovato’s life, including some of her most personally challenging periods, including their 2018 overdose.

The docuseries, which includes footage from Lovato’s 2018 Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, is a follow up to the 2017 YouTube Originals documentary, Simply Complicated, which now has more than 35M views on YouTube.

Lovato also released a new podcast series in May, 4D With Demi Lovato, where they announced that they identify as non-binary and have officially changed their pronouns to they/them.

Lovato continues to be represented by Scooter Braun Projects, Carroll Guido Groffman Cohen Bar & Karalian, LLP, and the Nordlinger Group.