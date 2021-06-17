Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Returns To In-Person Events In November

(CelebrityAccess) — The Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp announced plans to return to live in person camps this fall with a roster of counselors that includes Vinny Apice, Joe Perry, Vernon Reid, and Tico Torres, among others.

The first camp to take place in 2021 will land at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL from November 11 to 14. Counselors lined up for the camp include Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, Steve Morse from Deep Purple, and Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest, among others.

A second camp, also planned for the Hard Rock in Florida, runs from December 2-5 with Tico Torres from Bon Jovi, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Vernon Reid from Living Colour lined up to mentor campers.

During the ‘camp’ attendees will be treated to a full musical experience, including connecting and jamming with musical icons, and performing a live show at the Hard Rock to close the experience out.

“I’m so excited to be back producing live Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camps and giving fans the ultimate music experience! I’m thrilled we are finally at a place where we can do in-person events again. It’s the best way to experience music. IN PERSON AND LIVE,” said Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Founder David Fishof.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp debuted 25 years ago and this year was featured in the successful documentary Rock Camp, The Movie.