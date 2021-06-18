European Union Recommends Allowing Non-Essential Travel From The U.S.

(CelebrityAccess) — Americans be able to begin traveling to Europe again this summer as the European Union’s governing body recommended that member states begin lifting restrictions on non-essential travel from 14 countries, including the United States.

“Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted. As stipulated in the Council recommendation, this list will continue to be reviewed every two weeks and, as the case may be, updated,” the Council of the European Union said in a statement released on Friday.

According to the Council, the decision to relax restrictions on non-essential travel were based on “epidemiological situation and overall response to COVID-19, as well as the reliability of the available information and data sources.”

The governing body also noted that reciprocity should be considered case by case.

Other nations on the list of states who will also soon be able to travel to Europe again include South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Israel, and Thailand. China will join the ranks as well subject to “confirmation of reciprocity.”

The relaxing of the travel restrictions comes more than a year after the E.U. banned non-essential travel from the U.S. due to COVID-19.