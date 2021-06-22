Boots In The Park Country Music Festivals Pull In 21,000 Fans

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — Activated Events’ Boots In The Park festival was one of the first in the state to return at full capacity with more than 21,000 fans turning out to Fresno’s Granite Park and Norco’s SilverLakes, despite a scorching heatwave.

The festivals, headlined by Chris Young, were the first salvos in a series of traveling country music festivals with additional events scheduled in Southern California and Arizona throughout the summer.

“Fresno, that was insane, that’s all I can say – it was the first night back, absolutely incredible, it was like 112 today, and you guys stayed all the way to the end of the show. It’s just magic…” Young said after his performance at Waterfront Park.

At each event, fans are treated to a full day of country music party with music provided by multiple artists, along with BBQ vendors, full bars, line dancing, and art installations.

This year’s inaugural line-up also included Scotty McCreery, Dylan Scott, Tenille Townes, and Leaving Austin.

Additional artists scheduled for Boots in the Park events later this summer include Old Dominion, and John Pardi.

“We were thrilled to produce California’s first festivals after a 15-month hiatus from live events,” added Steve Thacher, President of Activated Events. “Boots In The Park always kicks off the summer right, but this past weekend was even more special, and the response from the artists and the fans was incredible.”