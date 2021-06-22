SoundExchange Distributions Grew 4% To $947M Last Year

(Hypebot) — SoundExchange announced today that despite the pandemic it had distributed $947 million in performance royalties to creators during the fiscal year 2020.

That’s a $39 million increase from 2019, marking a 4% growth year-over-year with an operating administrative rate of 5.3%.

The digital music PRO has distributed nearly $8 billion to creators since its 2003 launch.

“Music was among the industries hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michael Huppe, President & CEO, SoundExchange. “With venues shuttered and touring revenue effectively non-existent, digital royalties represented the lifeblood and primary income source for a large segment of the music industry.”

SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of nearly 250,000 recording artists’ and master rights owners’ accounts.

