Elton John Details The European And North American Legs of His Farewell Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Sir Elton John revealed the dates for the finale of his long-running “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” with dates starting in 2022.

John is lined up to complete a European and UK tour segment, starting on May 27th in Frankfurt and wrapping on June 29th in Swansea, UK.

The U.S. leg of the tour is now scheduled to resume on July 15th in Philadelphia and wrap on November 19 & 20 with a pair of shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career,” John said in a statement.

“Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under, We’ll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town,” John continued.

The tour, which first kicked off more than 3 years ago, is intended to mark John’s retirement from the life of a touring musician, allowing him to focus on other aspects of his career. The 300+ date run was postponed by the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

John revealed his tour plans during a virtual reality-enhanced YouTube live stream, announcing his intention to tour in Europe, the UK, North America, Australia, and New Zealand next year.