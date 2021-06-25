The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons

Legendary ZZ Top guitarist Billy F. Gibbons has a new solo album, “Hardware.” We discuss its making in the desert as well as Mexican food, hot sauce, automobiles, travel, “I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide” and so much more. Billy is quite the raconteur and you’ll want to hear him opine on multiple topics, it’s like hanging with a good friend!

