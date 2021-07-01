The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Judy Collins

Judy Collins was so upfront and honest she blew my mind. Judy talked in-depth about Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan and also spoke about her alcoholism and her son’s suicide. I can see why Stephen Stills wrote “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes”…and we cover that too! What a refreshing alternative to those who are snooty or reticent, you talk to Judy and you’re immediately her friend, you could see hanging out for hours, revealing each other’s truth. Judy’s already back to doing live gigs and is as vibrant as someone many decades her junior. I LOVED TALKING TO HER!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/judy-collins/id1316200737?i=1000527489216

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7BOcBypxC9vtpBKi6s4dDt?si=k1JzmxukQzWI-ud2R5dBtQ&dl_branch=1

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast