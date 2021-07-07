Goldenvoice Hires Marcus ‘Don Dada’ Johnson As A Talentbuyer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Concert and festival promoter Goldenvoice announced the hire of the noted independent concert promoter and marketing guru Marcus “Don Dada” Johnson as talent buyer.

While at Goldenvoice, Johnson will handle securing talent for Goldenvoice’s festivals and clubs, including the Novo in Los Angeles. In his new role, he will report to Goldenvoice President and CEO Paul Tollett.

“Marcus brings a level of musical taste and knowledge that fits perfectly with what we do here at Goldenvoice,” commented Tollett. “He’s basically been part of the family, so I’m very excited that we are making it official.”

“I’m really excited to bring my skillset and expertise to such a forward-thinking company as Goldenvoice. Hip-hop and r&b play such an important part in moving the needle on popular culture, and the same can be said for Goldenvoice…the team always has a finger on the pulse. And after spending the last twelve years working closely with everyone here, this feels like a natural progression. I can’t wait to see what we all do together,” Johnson added.

Johnson is already well acclimated to the current team at Goldenvoice and has collaborated with the promoter extensively over the past decade, ticketing many of its shows and festivals.

As well, he co-hosts the podcast “I Survived Twenty Twenty” with Goldenvoice VP of Ticketing Rhea Roberts. The podcast focuses on stories of success through perseverance in the post-pandemic world.