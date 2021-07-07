The Calgary Stampede’s Nashville North To Require Proof Of Vaccine For Admittance

CALGARY, Alberta (CelebrityAccess) — The Calgary Stampede’s Nashville North will become one of the first major events in Canada to require proof of vaccination, or a COVID-19 rapid test in order to attend.

“Ensuring the safety of Calgary Stampede participants is a top priority. To this end, 19 To Zero will be partnering with the Calgary Stampede to implement a proof of vaccination/rapid testing program for all who visit Nashville North. This is in addition to work both organizations have done in collaboration to promote vaccine uptake which is the single best protection against COVID-19,” Says Dr. Jia Hu, partner of 19 to Zero and Calgary Stampede advisor.

Verification methods include a physical copy or photo of a vaccination record or Alberta Health MyHealth mobile app. Rapid testing will also be available onsite for those unable, or, for some reason, unwilling to be vaccinated.

As well, the Stampede is implementing additional safety measures designed to stem the potential spread of infectious pathogens, including transitioning from full tents to open-sided canopies, and the addition of digital qeueing, removing the need to physically stand in line.

“Digital queuing prevents the need to physically stand in line. You can head out and enjoy everything else Stampede Park has to offer,” says Laurendeau, adding, “When it’s your turn to enter, you will receive a notification. It’s just that easy.”

The annual ten day rodeo, one of the world’s largest, includes parades, a midway, stage shows, concerts, agricultural competitions, chuckwagon racing, and First Nations exhibitions.

Performers announced for 2021 include Terri Clark and High Valley.

“We are thrilled to see live music return to our city for Stampede 2021. As we join the communities around the world that are returning to live entertainment events, this simple process provides an extra level of comfort specifically for Nashville North,” says the Calgary Stampede’s Vice President responsible for programming and operations, Jim Laurendeau “It is just one of many safety protocols and aligned with our commitment to meet and exceed all public health guidelines.”