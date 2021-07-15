TikTok Creator Tinx Signs With UTA

United Talent Agency announced the signing of comedian and social media personality Christina Najjar, known professionally as Tinx for representation in all areas of her career.

Tinx is a relative newcomer to the live entertainment world but quickly gained traction with her fans after she began posting content on short form video streaming service TikTok last summer. Since then, she has amassed more than 1.4 million followers, according to UTA.

Her content includes mini vlogs, celebrity commentary, and dating/fashion advice as well as her parody take on the ‘starter packs’ meme and guides for guides for rich moms at tony locations such as The Hamptons or Malibu.

She’s already expanded her brand beyond TikTok and has partnered with brands including the restaurant Craig’s, whose menu now includes the “Tinx Hot Girl Sundae” and Mexican fast food brand Chipotle where she has a branded burrito bowl.

Tinx is managed by Seth Jacobs at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Scott Oranburg at Paul Hastings LLP.