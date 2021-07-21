The Core Entertainment Launches Artist Development Joint Venture With Universal Music Canada

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Core Entertainment, an artist management and development company announced the formation of a joint venture with Universal Music Canada intended to help Canadian recording artists reach international audiences.

Through the joint venture, The Core will offer management services, creative direction, and A&R development to artists with a pipeline to UMC for potential recording deals.

According to the companies, artists signed to the joint venture with be able to avail themselves of UMC’s global reach and project leadership.

At launch, the joint venture announced the signing of Nashville-based Canadian singer-songwriter Steven Lee Olsen, who is set to release new music on July 30, 2021.

Principles in the newly announced JV include UMC Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Remedios and Executive Vice President and General Manager Kristen Burke along with The Core founders Kevin “Chief” Zaruk and Simon Tikhman, and The Core Canada President Tracy Martin.

“I’ve long admired Chief, Simon and Tracy’s individual strengths, smarts, and passions. The Core Entertainment’s vision and drive in championing artists is inspiring. This partnership is an opportunity to work with people we admire to do what we love — supporting a wide-range of artists in lockstep with a formidable management team,” said Remedios. “Steven Lee Olsen is a prolific songwriter with a voice that demands to be heard. With his signing, UMC couldn’t be prouder to double down on our commitment to country music with Steven at the forefront.”

“The Core strives to work with the most innovative and authentic industry leaders, and there’s no doubt Jeffrey, Kristen and the Universal Music Canada team are among the best in the business,” said Tikhman, Zaruk, and Martin. “We both know the artist always comes first, and this powerful collaboration will allow us to holistically support some of today’s brightest talent across genres. We’re thrilled to welcome country singer-songwriter Steven Lee Olsen to the family as our first joint signing and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”