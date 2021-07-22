Mike McCann Joins Boulevard Carroll

(CelebrityAccess) — Boulevard Carroll Entertainment Group, one of the largest production service companies in the U.S., announced the hire of industry vet Mike McCann.

With more than 2 decades of experience in live event production, McCann has overseen logistics for high profile events such as driving Pope John Paul II’s chair from JFK to his Giants Stadium appearance with President Clinton, acting as an on-site consultant for the Rolling Stones’ 50th Anniversary rehearsals, and sourcing backline rental instruments for a 50-act music festival.

McCann will be based out of the company’s offices in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

“Mike has deep knowledge and understanding of the entertainment industry. We are really happy to welcome him to our team,” a spokesperson for Boulevard Carroll Entertainment Group said.