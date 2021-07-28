The Moody Center Tops Out

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Austin’s Moody Center reached a major milestone on Tuesday with the placing the final structural beam on the massive, under-construction concert venue.

To celebrate this milestone, the Moody Center hosted a topping out ceremony on Tuesday after the final major piece of structural steel was installed. The topping out ceremony will include the tradition of affixing a tree to the final beam as a token that symbolically at least, no structure is taller than a tree.

“It’s an exciting time for Moody Center,” said Jeff Nickler, General Manager of Moody Center and Senior Vice President, OVG Arena and Stadium Alliance. “The placement of the final interior steel beam marks one of our biggest moments of construction to date. This past year has been full of unprecedented events, not to mention weather challenges, and yet the women and men working on this project continue to deliver. We hold a sincere appreciation for everyone who has worked on Moody Center and can’t wait to open its doors to Austin next spring.””

The final beam is the latest touch on the massive Moody Center, which will be able to accommodate more than 15,000 fans when it opens. The 530,000-square-foot arena was built with more than 5,308,272 pounds of structural steel, roughly 2,654 tons.

“The topping out ceremony is a much-earned celebration of thousands of hours of planning and hard work on the part of our outstanding tradesmen,” said Sid Perkins, Vice President of Field Operations, AECOM HUNT. “Cap Form, the concrete contractor, and Irwin Steel and Bosworth, the steel erectors, have worked numerous hours to reach this goal. This provides the starting point for other dedicated tradesmen to enclose and finish the interior of Moody Center. The tradesmen of Central Texas are dedicated and proud to complete a state-of-the-art arena to be enjoyed by all.”

The Moody Center is scheduled to make its debut in April 2022 and already has concerts by The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, John Mayer for two nights, and The Killers lined up for its inaugural year.