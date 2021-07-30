Andrew Saunders Named Vice President Of Entertainment At Seminole Gaming

HOLLYWOOD, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Seminole Gaming announced the appointment of Andrew Saunders as Vice President of Entertainment.

In his new role, Saunders will oversee live entertainment at Seminole Gaming venues throughout Florida, which include the 7,500-seat Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, the 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, the 836-seat Seminole Center at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, plus venues at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Seminole Brighton Casino and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Saunders will help to develop entertainment strategies at the company’s properties, including collaboration between event venues and ticketing operations, finance and production partners. He will coordinate with the current heads of entertainment at each property, including Dave Gold, Vice President of Entertainment Operations and Live Events, and Steve Minick, Director of Entertainment, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, respectively.

Saunders brings more than a decade of relevant experience in live entertainment to his new gig, and most recently worked for AEG at Staples Center, Microsoft Theater as a senior talent buyer, where he also worked in coordination with AEG Presents.

Before AEG, Saunders worked as Director of Booking for Los Angeles’ Venue Coalition, a group of more than 70 arenas and 15 theaters in North America. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Music Industry and Business from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

“I’m excited to continue bringing exceptional events and experiences to Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming guests as the entertainment industry begins to open its doors to in-person events,” said Saunders. “It’s an honor to be part of a team that focuses on unique guest experiences.”