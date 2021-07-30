Live Nation Announces Plans To Convert Toronto’s Budweiser Stage Into A Major Year-Round Concert Venue

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Canada announced that the Budweiser Stage in Toronto will be redeveloped into a modern, year-round performance venue that can accommodate 20,000 fans for outdoor shows, or 9,000 for indoor performances.

Following its rebuild, the new state-of-the-art amphitheater will continue to focus on presenting live entertainment, including concerts and other events.

As well, the redeveloped concert hall will provide an anchor for the Provincial government’s planned redevelopment of Ontario Place as a mixed-use retail and entertainment district.

The overhaul of Ontario Place amphitheatre is expected to be completed by 2030, when the venue joins Live Nation’s existing portfolio of Canadian venues that also includes the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver and the Midway in Edmonton, as well as the Danforth Music Hall, Velvet Underground and recently announced History in Toronto.

“Live Nation has made the Ontario Place amphitheatre a landmark entertainment destination for more than 25 years,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “Their plan to redevelop the amphitheater into a modern, sustainable, year-round indoor-outdoor live music and performance venue will attract more high-profile musical acts and incredible, world-class events than ever before. It will be a great addition to the redeveloped Ontario Place, and its role in Ontario’s post-pandemic recovery.”