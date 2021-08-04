X-Ray Touring Strikes A Strategic Partnership With AGI

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — X-ray Touring announced an extension of their current partnership with their private equity backers, The Yucaipa Companies, and a new strategic alliance with Artist Group International, which is part of Yucaipa’s Y Entertainment Group.

Under the terms of the extended partnership, X-Ray, which will continue to be led by founding partners Martin Horne, Ian Huffam, Steve Strange and Scott Thomas, will focus on expanding their position in the global agency business.

“This had been a long time coming and I know all of X-ray is excited by this strategic partnership with AGI and Y Entertainment. There will be many changes over the next few years but our proven collective track records offer artistes the best route forward to live success,” said X-Ray’s Ian Huffman.

“I am personally excited and delighted by our renewed joint venture partnership with my good friend Ron Burkle and the Yucaipa group. I am also looking forward to our new strategic partnership with AGI in the US. I have known Dennis and Marsha and others at AGI for many years and I truly believe that our alliance will work fantastically well. We already feel that the chemistry between both companies can only strengthen our global impact,” said X-Ray partner Steve Strange.

“I am thrilled and excited to be joining forces with X-ray, a company that I have long admired and respected. I feel extremely positive about all of us being able to do great things together. During a time like this which has been so difficult for all us, having this come together has been such a breath of fresh air and energy. Glad and proud to be part of this family,” added AGI President Marsha Vlasic.

X-Ray also announced the addition of agent Josh Javor, who has been a contributing force for the company since launch, to the X-Ray’s management team.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. X-Ray first formed a partnership with Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa Companies in 2017. Yucaipa also has interests in a variety of other entertainment-facing ventures, including Independent Talent Group (ITG) and K2, LBI Entertainment talent management, Independent Sports & Entertainment, Steinberg Sports, APA, US promoter Danny Wimmer Presents and Spain’s Primavera Sound festival.