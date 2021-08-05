Richard Krezwick To Exit ASM Global

(CelebrityAccess) — Richard Krezwick, Chief Commercial Officer at facilities management giant ASM Global announced that after almost a decade, he is resigning from his position at the company.

“Covid has taught all of us different lessons. For me, I realized my entire career has been like driving the Autobahn… full throttle… every day, pedal to the metal. From the old Spectrum in Philly, around the world and back to ASM in Philly where it all began. It’s time to exit the highway once in a while and take the road less travelled,” Krezwick announced via LinkedIn

According to Krezwick, his retirement from the company has been in the works for months and August will be his final turn with the company.

As well, he announced plans to launch his own venture, Krezwick & Co, on September 9th.

“I’m looking forward to doing all I can for ASM in the coming weeks, then start brewing some entrepreneurial ideas, doing a few deals and staying close to the business that’s been so good to me and my family, for so many years,” Krezwick said.

A veteran of the live events industry, Krezwick joined AEG Europe in 2014 as SVP Facilities and made the jump to AEG Facilities’ New York office in 2018.

He was tapped for Chief Commercial Officer in 2019, following the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG Worldwide that created ASM Global.

His resume also includes a stint as President of Devils’ Arena Entertainment, where he was responsible for the NHL hockey team and the Prudential Center arena.