I.M.P. To Require Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Test For Entry To Shows After August 15th

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert promoter and venue operator I.M.P. announced that all concerts at their venues will require fans to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a recent negative test for COVID-19.

“We’ve been closed for 17 months and want to do everything in our power to never experience a devastating shutdown like that ever again. We owe it to our employees, patrons, artists, and our community to use whatever safety tools we have, and at this point, our greatest measure is to ensure that all those in our venues either prove they’ve been fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative Covid test that’s been taken within 72 hours of the event,” a statement from I.M.P. said.

The new entry rules apply to I.M.P.’s flagship 9:30 Club, as well as the Anthem, the Merriweather Post Pavilion, and the Lincoln Theater and will go into effect starting on August 15th.

For ticketholders who are unwilling or unable to comply with the new rules, I.M.P. has promised to provide them with a refund or a voucher for a future show, which, presumably, will be held in better times.

The statement went on to note that the decision to impose additional entry restrictions was not politically motivated.

“It’s recognition that the science is showing vaccines protect from the worst potential outcomes of getting Covid. We need to recognize that Covid will not be completely eradicated, like the flu isn’t, but we can adapt to manage it so we can live our lives as safely as possible and protect those who aren’t eligible or able to be vaccinated,” the statement added.