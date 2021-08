(Hypebot) — Voting is now open to help pick the panels and presentations for SXSW 2022.

PanelPicker voting will close on Thursday, August 26 (11:59 PM PT).

We’ve posted two proposals with our colleagues at Bandsintiown and would love your vote.

How live streams survived the return of live shows

Learn more and vote @ https://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/117669

Surviving An Overcrowded Live Music Marketplace

Learn more and vote @ https://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/115258

Register free, browse all the SXSW 2022 panels, vote and comment here now!