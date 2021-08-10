Willie Nelson To Inaugurate Live Nation’s 713 Music Hall When It Opens In November

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation revealed the inaugural concert lineup for its brand new Houston club, the 713 Music Hall.

Legendary country music recording artist Willie Nelson & Friends will be the first to take the stage when the club officially opens its doors on November 17th.

Other acts announced the 713 Music Hall’s first few months include a pair of shows by RÜFÜS DU SOL with Flight Facilities on Nov 18 & 19; Whiskey Myers with The Steel Woods, Bones Owens on Nov. 20; Evanescence + Halestorm with Plush on Nov. 21; Khruangbin with Aidan Kennedy on New Year’s Eve; and Erasure with Bag Raiders on Feb. 11, 2022.

Additional concerts for the 713 Music Hall will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Music is all about connection, and we are proud the 713 Music Hall reps its hometown in such a great way as it connects artists with fans in Houston. We can’t wait to open the doors and bring even more live music to the city,” said Sherri Sosa, President, Venue Nation.

The 5,000-capacity club, which was announced earlier this year, is located in Houston’s downtown development project POST Houston, occupying the former Barbara Jordan Post Office. The club, which is managed by Live Nation, is expected to host about 100 shows a year, the company said.

713 Music Hall is also available for private rental for corporate events, product launches, fundraisers, private concerts, and social gatherings.