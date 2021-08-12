The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Andrew Zimmern

You know food luminary Andrew Zimmern from TV shows like “Bizarre Foods” on the Travel Channel and “What’s Eating America” on MSNBC. Here we address all the issues in today’s food world, from the pay of restaurant help to the quality of ingredients to the ability of food to heal our nation. Plus, we get Andrew’s personal story, his interest in the culinary world from a young age, his descent into drugs, alcohol and homelessness, his rejuvenation in rehab in Minnesota and his journey back from dishwasher to chef to radio and TV personality. Andrew puts the food world in perspective, it’s much larger and more significant than you think. And he can tell the tale!

