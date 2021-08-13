Grammy Winning Folk Singer-Songwriter Nanci Griffith Dead At 68

(CelebrityAccess) — Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter who penned hits such as “Lone Star State of Mind” and “I Knew Love,” has died. She was 68.

According to the Associated Press, Griffith’s passing was announced by her management company, but a cause of death was not disclosed.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement to the AP.

A native of Seguin, Texas, Griffith appeared regularly on Austin City Limits starting in 1985, and pursued a successful career as a solo artist, starting in 1978 with the release of her debut album ‘There’s a Light Beyond These Woods.’

In 1994, she won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album for “Other Voices, Other Rooms” which featured Griffith covering music from some of her major influences, such as John Prine, Bob Dylan, and Kate Wolf.

Griffith was also known for collaborating other folk artists, including Emmylou Harris, Lyle Lovett, and Suzy Bogguss.

Bogguss, who recorded a top 10 hit with Griffith’s song “Outbound Plane,” remembered her friend and colleague after news of her passing broke.

“I feel blessed to have many memories of our times together along with most everything she ever recorded. I’m going to spend the day reveling in the articulate masterful legacy she’s left us,” Bogguss wrote on social media.

In 2008, Griffith won the Lifetime Achievement Trailblazer Award from the Americana Music Association.