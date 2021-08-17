The String Cheese Incident Cancels August Shows

Michael Kang and Bill Nershi perform with The String Cheese Incident at LOCKN' Festival in Arrington, VA. (Shutterstock)

(CelebrityAccess) — The String Cheese Incident has officially joined the rapidly expanding list of artists who have pulled out of scheduled performances in August over the COVID-19 resurgence.

As a result, six upcoming shows in Virginia and North Carolina have been pushed off until next spring, while planned appearances in St. Louis and at the Backwoods Festival have been canceled.

“The decision was not an easy one, but we feel it is the most responsible given our current situation. We look forward to our next chance to share a magical, musical experience with you,” a rep said in a statement announcing the scheduling changes.

RESCHEDULED DATES:

4/21/22 – Ting Pavilion – Charlottesville, VA

4/22/22 – Salvage Station – Asheville, NC

4/23/22 – Salvage Station – Asheville, NC

4/24/22 – Salvage Station – Asheville, NC

4/26/22 – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater – Wilmington, NC

4/27/22 – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater – Wilmington, NC

At present, SCI are scheduled to return to the stage in October for the Suwannee Hulaween festival at Live Oak, Florida.