The New Orleans Saints Will Not Provide Refunds For Fans Who Won’t Comply With Vaccine Requirements

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of the resumption of regular season football next week, the New Orleans Saints announced that fans will need proof of vaccination or a or a recent negative COVID-19 PCR test to attend games at the Caesars Superdome.

As well, the team said that fans who are unwilling to comply with the rules will not be eligible for refunds for tickets to events they are unable to attend.

“We’ve received all necessary local and state approvals to host a full stadium of fans and with that in mind, we are not offering a refund or opt out option this season,” Saints vice president of communications Greg Bensel said in a statement provided to WDSU on Wednesday. “We remain optimistic that, with our community’s help and as vaccination rates increase, these restrictions will no longer be necessary as the season progresses.”

Bensel went on to suggest that fans not attending games at the stadium this year should consider reselling their game tickets through a secondary ticketing service.

While games at the stadium will be full capacity, the state is still requiring that fans wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking.