Blues Traveler Involved In A Bus Crash

ROCHESTER, Wis (CelebrityAccess) — The members of the band Blues Traveler escaped serious injury after their tour bus was involved in a traffic accident in Minnesota on Wednesday night while enroute to a show at Mayo Civic Park in Rochester, MN.

According to a statement from the band’s rep, both members Blues Traveler and their crew sustained minor injuries during the incident which were treated at a local hospital.

The band had to be extricated from their bus by police and medical personnel who responded to the accident. No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

Local radio outlet KROC reported that of the 11 people on the bus, frontman John Popper, as well as 39-year-old Mateo Rodriquez and 51-year-old David Derrick were among the injured. Blues Traveler drummer Brendan Hill, keyboardist Ben Wilson, guitarist Chan Kinchla, and bassist Tad Kinchla avoided injury during the crash.

The band and crew are shaken but are safe and will perform as scheduled in Rochester, MN tomorrow night with their co-headline partner JJ Grey & Mofro.

“This morning our tour bus went off the road and crossed the median. Thankfully we are all safe and have only sustained minor injuries. Our sincere gratitude to the Winona MN, Police Department and rescue crew for their help getting us safely off the highway and out of oncoming traffic,” the band said through a spokesperson on Thursday.

Blues Traveler are on tour in support of their latest album, Travelers Blues, which topped the Billboard Blues chart after its release earlier this year.