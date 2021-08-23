Don Toliver Announces Fall Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — American rapper, singer and songwriter Don Toliver is bucking the trend of tour cancellations and announced plans for a North American tour this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 20th at Austin’s Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater with additional shows planned in markets such as New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before concluding at the Palladium in Los Angeles on October 30th.

Toliver will hit the road fresh from the summer festival circuit where he appeared at events such as Rolling Loud, HARD Summer, HIVE, and Lyrical Lemonade, among others.

He’s also scheduled to appear later this year at the Travis Scott curated Astroworld, as well as Rolling Loud Los Angeles, and the Days N Vegas fest.

Toliver is touring behind his 2020 album Heaven or Hell and has already teased his forthcoming project L.O.A.D., via social media earlier this year.

“Safari” rapper Bia is lined up as a special guest for the tour.

LIFE OF A DON TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful*

Sat Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee*

Mon Sep 20 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Tue Sep 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion*

Wed Sep 22 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory*

Fri Sept 24 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*

Sat Sep 25 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tue Sep 28 – Cleveland, OH – Temple Live*

Wed Sep 29 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit

Thu Sep 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

Sat Oct 02 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sun Oct 03 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theatre

Mon Oct 04 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Wed Oct 06 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale Theatre

Thu Oct 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun Oct 10 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Tue Oct 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Wed Oct 13 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Oct 15 – Miami, FL – The Oasis*

Sun Oct 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Oct 20 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Fri Oct 22 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory*

Sun Oct 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Oct 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Sat Oct 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium