Widespread Panic Reschedule California, New York Shows For 2022

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The jam band Widespread Panic announced plans to reschedule their upcoming shows in New York and California.

Affected shows include the band’s performances in Napa Valley from August 27-29, which has been pushed back until August 2022, and their 5-night stand at the Beacon Theatre in New York from Sept. 16-20, which are now scheduled for January 2022.

According to a statement from the band, the decision to postpone was made with an eye towards the safety of the band, their crew, and fans.

The presence and spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant has created another surge of infections and hospitalizations across the Nation. Our Health Care Workers and First Responders are once again pushed to and beyond reasonable limits. These are our Families, Friends, and Neighbors. This is why we are making late moment adjustments.

The timing of this announcement could never be ideal, but is being delivered as soon as logistically possible after the Band made its unanimous decision. We understand that this will be an inconvenience for concertgoers as well – having their plans upended. These are our friends. We are determined to hold these gatherings and celebrations with Friends in the safest environment we can create.

Since returning to live performance, the Band, Crew, and Management have gone to great lengths and expense to ensure the safety of every soul in the venue. We are taking this pause to re-enforce our already stringent protocols. Bottom line – the COVID virus is relentless, and it loves an audience.

Widespread Panic is hopeful and grateful for Everyone’s understanding of our concerns during these unprecedented and continuously shifting times.