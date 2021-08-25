CityFolk, Bluesfest To Return In September With Scaled Back Live Events

OTTAWA (CelebrityAccess) — RBC Bluesfest and CityFolk organizers announced that both of the iconic music festivals will be shaking off the dust from their COVID-19 breaks and returning with two live events in September.

The all-Canadian editions of CityFolk and RBC Bluesfest will take place live and in person on The Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park, with CityFolk scheduled for Sept. 16-18 and the RBC Bluesfest returning from September 23-25

“We know it’s been difficult to be cooped up for more than a year, but finally we’ll be able to roll out two fantastic lineups of live acts that will reward the collective patience of so many music fans,” says executive director, Mark Monahan, “We’re grateful for the ongoing support we’ve seen in recent years and we hope that these events will launch a new beginning for the live music industry in Ottawa—we’re certainly due.”

“RBC has long been a supporter of live music and emerging artists through programs like First Up with RBCxMusic,” says Marjolaine Hudon, Regional President, P&CB Regional Banking for Ontario North and East. “Our support of the Fall Festivals presented by RBC Bluesfest and CityFolk is how we can help bring live music back to the Capital Region in a safe way and support local business owners in the area too.”

For the festival, all patrons who are eligble for the vaccine must have received all of the required doses and will be required to show proof to gain entry.

Additionally, all festival-goers must wear a mask on-site at all times. Removal of a mask is allowed as per provincial guidelines when you are eating, drinking, or for other medical needs.

Like much of the live music world, both the RBC Bluesfest and CityFolk were forced to cancel in 2020 amid public health measures intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In the interim, the Bluesfest team has staged multiple events, including an innovative hotel room concert series produced in conjunction with Ottawa Tourism, and The Chef’s Table at the National Arts Centre, which paired some of the leading chefs in Canada’s culinary scene with socially distanced live music performances from homegrown artists.

The announced lineups for Cityfolk and the RBC Bluesfest include:

WHO – CityFolk:

Sept, 16 – Charlotte Day Wilson; DVSN; Roy Woods; Töme

Sept, 17 – Our Lady Peace; Moist; Command Sisters

Sept, 18 – Dean Brody; The Reklaws; Sacha

WHO – RBC Bluesfest:

Sept, 23 – Half Moon Run; Tokyo Police Club; Aysanabee; Lauryn MacFarlane

Sept, 24 – Jann Arden; Barenaked Ladies; Ryland James

Sept, 25 – Tom Cochrane; April Wine; MonkeyJunk