Joni Mitchell Named MusiCares 2022 Person Of The Year

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, MusiCares announced that Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has been named as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year.

Mitchell will receive the accolade during the 31st annual Person of the Year benefit gala, which will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sat, Jan. 29, 2022, two nights before the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Proceeds from the event will help to support MusiCares in their mission to help provide for the health and well-being of music industry professionals.

“We are so excited to bring together an amazing lineup of artists to celebrate the musical legacy of Joni Mitchell,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “She is being honored not only for her iconic music and lyrics, but for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she’s brought to so many artists.”

“I’m honored to be chosen as Person of the Year by this great charity,” Mitchell added, “I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need.”

The event will be produced by the recently launched live event broadcast outfit Lewis & Clark, made up of Joe Lewis and R.A. Clark. The two have previously produced broadcasts for the Academy Awards and Grammys, as well as major events such as the Super Bowl and tributes to Beatles, Prince, Elton John, the Bee Gees, and Stevie Wonder, among others.

Tables will be available for purchase on Sept. 8, 2021, 10 a.m. PT at https://www.musicares.org/person-year