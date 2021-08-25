Theater
The Music Biz Podcast: Shows Are Getting Canceled Or Postponed AGAIN

(Hypebot) — Michael Brandvold and Jay Gilbert discuss all the shows and tours being canceled or postponed yet again on the Music Biz Weekly podcast.

Every day another artist is announcing postponed dates and tours because of COVID infections.

As a community, we must band together do everything we can to get our industry back.

A year ago, we all thought that by the summer of 2021 we would be operating with no problems. Clearly, that is not happening

Let’s get the shows back, let’s get the jobs back!

