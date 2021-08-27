Fire Forces Two Phish Shows To Be Moved From Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE (CelebrityAccess) — Poor air quality and the encroachment of the Caldor wildfires on the Lake Tahoe Basin forced Phish to move a pair of concerts to Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

“Due to the hazardous conditions caused by wildfires in the area, we are sorry to announce that Phish’s shows at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in Stateline, NV on August 31 and September 1 will not take place as planned,” reads a statement on the promoter Another Planet Entertainment’s website. “The band will instead play two shows at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA on the same dates.”

The Caldor fire, which has burned more than 224 square miles, and whose smoke and ash has created some of the worst air quality in the state, expanded on Friday and was only 12% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters battling the blaze have been hampered by high winds, high temperatures, the rugged terrain in the region, and smoldering, unstable burned trees which pose threats to drivers on Highway 50.

According to 18,347 structures continue to be under threat from the fire and more than 20,000 people in the region are under evacuation orders from the state.

Tickets purchased for the Lake Tahoe shows will be honored at the Shoreline on their respective days at Shoreline. Refunds for the moved shows will be available until August 28th.