MRG Live Names Chandy Kilburn As Regional GM/Talent Buyer For West Coast

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian indie promoter MRG Live announced the hire of Chandy Kilburn who will serve as the Regional General Manager/Senior Talent Buyer, West Coast (Canada/USA).

In his new role, Chandy will oversee bookings at the Vogue Theatre, Imperial, Biltmore Cabaret in Vancouver as well providing support for MRG’s bookings at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California.

“I am thrilled that Chandy Kilburn has joined the MRG team to provide leadership to MRG LIVE’s west coast as our General Manager West Coast / Senior Talent Buyer,” Jacob says of Chandy’s joining the team. “His experience in the industry at large on the artist and production side combined with his track record as a successful entrepreneur uniquely position him to be a key part of driving MRG LIVE’s growth as a leading independent experience company in North America.”

Chandy brings more than a decade of relevant experience in the live events and music world, including tour management with artists including, Tegan and Sara, Serena Ryder, Dan Mangan as well as large-scale event production such as the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

He has also collaborated with other members of the MRG team on numerous occasions in the past.

“I have worked with Chandy for many years and am excited for him to join the leadership of the MRG Live team. His experience and passion for creating experiences will be a huge asset as we continue our efforts to grow our footprint on the west coast,” said MRG EVP Shea Dahl.