Oak View Group Names Steve Fraser As President At Coachella Valley Arena

PALM DESERT, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced the appointment of Steve Fraser as president of the under-development Coachella Valley Arena and its yet to be named AHL expansion team.

In his new role, Fraser will report to the Coachella Valley Arena board and take up his new duties effective immediately, working alongside John Bolton, senior vice president of entertainment – facilities (OVG) & general manager, Coachella Valley Arena, and Troy Bodie, director of hockey and business operations – Palm Springs at Seattle Kraken.

At the arena, Fraser will oversee the day-to-day execution of season ticket campaigns, group sales, premium sales, and the development program that maximizes activation of the training center as well as other arena business ventures.

“We are very pleased to welcome Steve to OVG and the Coachella Valley Arena team,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO, Oak View Group. “During his time with the Ontario Reign, Steve was instrumental in helping grow their organization and we know he’ll bring the same drive and passion to our franchise in the desert.”

“As we aspire to build out a brilliant AHL franchise we are fortunate to have Steve’s passion and experience at the helm. The Seattle Kraken welcome Steve to the family and look forward to building something great for the Coachella Valley,” added Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken.

“I am ecstatic to join OVG for a once in a lifetime opportunity at such an exciting time in the company’s growth and to be a part of bringing a brand-new Arena and AHL hockey team to Coachella Valley,” Fraser said of his new gig.

Before he joined the OVG team, Fraser was Vice President of Business Operations for the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the NHL LA Kings, overseeing all aspects of the team’s business.

Fraser began his career in professional sports with the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays. Over four seasons he worked his way up to vice president with the Stingrays and gained extensive experience in the areas of sales, marketing, public relations, business development, game operations, and corporate partnerships.

Construction began on the 10,000-seat multi-purpose Coachella Valley Arena in the spring of 2021 and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.