Comedian Patton Oswalt Cancels Shows In Florida And Utah Over Lack Of Vaccine Requirement

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt has canceled multiple dates on his upcoming tour, citing the venue’s refusal to comply with his request that attendees either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-190 or a recent negative test.

The affected dates include four shows in Florida in December, and a performance in Salt Lake City in 2022.

Oswalt broke the news to fans in a video posted to his Instagram, stating that he asked the venues to limit entry to the vaccinated or recently tested to protect his fans.

“The good news is we’re keeping everyone who comes to these shows safe and healthy because the numbers are going up,” Oswalt said in the video. “Now the bad news, of course, is there are five venues on the tour that are not complying with this.”

“This difficult decision was made due to the rising numbers of Covid cases and also because I have an ego, but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy. So hopefully, hopefully, in the future we can rebook those when sanity holds sway again. But this sucks, I was really looking forward to Florida, to Salt Lake City,” he added.

Florida is one of a several U.S. states that have imposed bans on vaccine requirements with republican governor Ron DeSantis stating that such requirements “reduce individual freedom and will harm patient privacy.”