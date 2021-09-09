The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Paul Anka

Posted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
20 0

Paul Anka is a raconteur who tells us not only about his new album, but his writing process and 60+ years in the business, from bus tours with Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers to the Copa to Vegas to writing the theme song for “The Tonight Show” and “My Way” for Frank Sinatra. This is history come alive, with a lot of insight baked in, you’ll dig this.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1oftFCJcgJk7ZGxY84YPDS?si=TB-At_95TCmiKNTp1wRA5w&dl_branch=1

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

https://listen.stitcher.c

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/paul-anka-86672109

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/id1316200737

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post