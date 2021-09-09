The Foo Fighters Expand Tour With New Dates In December

(CelebrityAccess) — The Foo Fighters expanded their current 26th Anniversary Tour with a fistful of additional dates set for California and Nevada in early December.

The new shows start with a pair of performances at the Park Theater in Las Vegas on December 2 and 4, followed by a gig at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on December 7, and the Save Mart Center in Fresno on December 9.

The new dates are in addition to previously announced performances that stretch into November and include an appearance at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta on October 22, and the Foos surprise show at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. on Thursday night.

Tickets for Foo Fighters’ December tour dates go on sale this Friday, September 10 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

For entry to the shows, fans will need to be able to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative test result taken within 48 hours of the show.