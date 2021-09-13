Dua Lipa Announces Future Nostalgia Tour For North America

(CelebrityAccess) — “New Rules” singer Dua Lipa announced the details of the North American leg of her forthcoming Future Nostalgia Tour.
The tour, which is produced by Ceremony London and promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on February 9th at FTX Arena in Miami with additional dates scheduled through Spring before concluding at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on April 1st.
The Future Nostalgia Tour will also feature support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï, with Megan Thee Stallion joining on select dates.
“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” says Dua. “When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”
Future Nostalgia North American Tour
February 9th, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
February 11th, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
February 12th, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
February 14th, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
February 16th, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
February 18th, 2022 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
February 19th, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
February 22nd, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
February 23rd, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
February 25th, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
February 26th, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
March 1st, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
March 2nd, 2022 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
March 4th, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
March 5th, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
March 8th, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
March 9th, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center
March 12th, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
March 13th, 2022 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
March 15th, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
March 17th, 2022 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
March 20th, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
March 22nd, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
March 25th, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
March 27th, 2022 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
March 29th, 2022 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
March 31st, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
April 1st, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena