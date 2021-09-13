Dua Lipa Announces Future Nostalgia Tour For North America

(CelebrityAccess) — “New Rules” singer Dua Lipa announced the details of the North American leg of her forthcoming Future Nostalgia Tour.

The tour, which is produced by Ceremony London and promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on February 9th at FTX Arena in Miami with additional dates scheduled through Spring before concluding at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on April 1st.

The Future Nostalgia Tour will also feature support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï, with Megan Thee Stallion joining on select dates.

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” says Dua. “When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

Future Nostalgia North American Tour

February 9th, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

February 11th, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

February 12th, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

February 14th, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

February 16th, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

February 18th, 2022 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

February 19th, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

February 22nd, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

February 23rd, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

February 25th, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

February 26th, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

March 1st, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

March 2nd, 2022 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

March 4th, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

March 5th, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

March 8th, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

March 9th, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center

March 12th, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

March 13th, 2022 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

March 15th, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

March 17th, 2022 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

March 20th, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

March 22nd, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

March 25th, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

March 27th, 2022 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

March 29th, 2022 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

March 31st, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

April 1st, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena