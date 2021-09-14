Joni Mitchell Signs A Worldwide Administration Deal With Reservoir

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Reservoir announced it has signed a comprehensive deal with the legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell to assume worldwide administration of her publishing catalog.

A Canadian artist and songwriter with nine Grammy Awards to her credit, Mitchell has released a total of 19 studio albums, including her seminal third studio album “Ladies of the Canyon” which included hits such as “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Woodstock” and her sixth album Court and Spark (1974) became her best-selling album with hits “Help Me” and “Free Man in Paris.”

The deal also includes Mitchell’s 1971 album “Blue” which is included on many ‘best albums’ list and features hits such as “California” and “Carey” among others.

“I’m looking forward to working with Reservoir,” says Mitchell. “I am so proud to welcome Joni Mitchell to our Reservoir family,” adds Reservoir Founder & CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi. “Joni is a musical pioneer and a once-in-a-lifetime creator, and we look forward to safeguarding her catalog and championing her legacy.”

“It is a career-defining moment when you have the opportunity to work with an icon, whose music has moved and inspired you,” says Reservoir EVP, Global Creative Director Donna Caseine. “This means so much to me on a personal level and is an important milestone for all of us at Reservoir. We are truly honored to support Joni’s music and amplify her rich pioneering contributions to the arts with audiences old and new.”